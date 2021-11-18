IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the progress toward a Senate vote to repeal the 2002 Iraq War Authorization, which gave the president the power to invade Iraq then and has been used to justify wars since. “Congressional oversight over war-making is not something to be avoided,” Kaine says. “It’s something to be welcomed, because it means we make better decisions.”Nov. 18, 2021

