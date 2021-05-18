Sen. Kaine: 'I'm troubled' that the White House has not forcefully called for a ceasefire

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who serves on the Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which President Biden has expressed support for but not forcefully called upon Israel to follow through on. Senator Kaine says he's "troubled" by the White House's position, adding, "I hope the administration might lean in heavier, but whether they do or whether they don't, I'm on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committee, and I am going to say loudly there ought to be a cease-fire.