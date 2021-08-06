Sen. Kaine: Bipartisan infrastructure bill 'is going to pass tomorrow'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who expresses his confidence that the bipartisan infrastructure package will pass tomorrow. Sen. Kaine also addresses Taliban advancements in Afghanistan, explains why he thinks repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF is long overdue, and urges the White House to declassify whatever material they can in response to a demand from Americans affected by 9/11 to release evidence that could link Saudi leaders to the attack.Aug. 6, 2021