Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war
09:37
Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Mark Warner (D-VA) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the need for energy companies to ramp up oil production as sanctions on Russia drive up the price of oil. “We need to call on our major oil companies to stop sitting on production and increase production. They've been sitting on the amount of production because they want to keep the price high,” says Senator Shaheen. “The Ukrainian people are voting with their lives, saying they embrace democracy, the values of liberal democracy that sometimes I think we and folks in Europe take for granted, and we all need to step up,” says Senator Warner. “We need to see those energy leaders do their part as well.”March 3, 2022
