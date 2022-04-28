Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committee member Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss why Biden’s $33 billion Ukraine funding request is worth the cost. “If Putin doesn't do well in Ukraine, he may look for other places to meddle,” says Shaheen. “I think if we can diminish Vladimir Putin and Russia's ability to do this someplace else now, with the courageous Ukrainians who have been willing to put up this fight, then that's money well spent.” April 28, 2022