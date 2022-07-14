Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committee member Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for a deal to prevent the development of Iran's nuclear program after former President Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement in 2018. “Under that agreement, Iran was not producing enhanced uranium. We know that we had IAEA inspectors on the ground to see what they were doing. And because former President Trump pulled us out of that agreement, none of that is happening now. Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon,” explains Shaheen. “There have been ongoing negotiations to try and get back into an agreement,” leading to “a proposal on the negotiating table. I hope that Iran will look at that and will come back to the table and reach an agreement with us."July 14, 2022