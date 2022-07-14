IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

    08:03

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

    06:31

  • Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

    04:45

  • John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

    05:17

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

  • 'This was a signal to his supporters' Jan 6 Committee zooms in on Trump's 1:00am tweet

    07:43

  • Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

    05:38

  • Frank Figliuzzi: ‘There was a month's worth of food supplies stocked around DC’ ahead of January 6

    10:19

  • Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

    06:08

  • Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

    08:01

  • Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

    04:47

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’

    06:29

  • Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth

    05:53

  • Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’

    05:42

  • Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’

    05:21

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'

    08:14

  • Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'

    04:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

06:07

Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committee member Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for a deal to prevent the development of Iran's nuclear program after former President Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement in 2018. “Under that agreement, Iran was not producing enhanced uranium. We know that we had IAEA inspectors on the ground to see what they were doing. And because former President Trump pulled us out of that agreement, none of that is happening now. Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon,” explains Shaheen. “There have been ongoing negotiations to try and get back into an agreement,” leading to “a proposal on the negotiating table. I hope that Iran will look at that and will come back to the table and reach an agreement with us."July 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, 'Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon'

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

    08:03

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

    06:31

  • Gene Sperling: Inflation rise reflects ‘global trend’ amid ‘pandemic and military aggression in Ukraine’

    04:45

  • John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

    05:17

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

    09:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All