Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

03:43

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has held up hundreds of military promotions, due to his opposition to the Pentagon’s policy of covering the costs of service members who may need to travel to obtain an abortion. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who serves on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Rosen says, “our adversaries are watching. People in these key positions with this knowledge of our national security, whether it's the Marines, the Army, our national security agencies, this puts us at extreme risk of extreme vulnerability.”July 13, 2023

