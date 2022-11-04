Sen. Jacky Rosen: Laxalt ‘wants to jail women’ for seeking reproductive healthcare

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in her state less than a week before Nevadans cast their vote in the U.S. midterm elections. Republicans “have submitted a slate of election deniers,” says Rosen. She specifically calls out Adam Laxalt, “the face of Donald Trump’s big lie here in Nevada” for wanting to “jail women, possibly their physicians, for seeking reproductive healthcare.” Nov. 4, 2022