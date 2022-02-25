Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’
Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy and the, and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people,” Reed says. “And that, I think, is probably giving, hopefully, the Russians sort of second thoughts about how quote unquote ‘easy’ this would be.”Feb. 25, 2022
