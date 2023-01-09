IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

04:08

The Biden Administration is sending $3.75 billion worth of military weapons, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors impacted by Russia’s invasion. Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed (D-RI), who recently met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Responding to House Republicans’ agenda to cut the defense budget, in particular to Ukraine, Reed says “that would be extremely short sighted.” He explains: “The Ukrainians are fighting our fight, because if they fail, if the Russian succeed, they won't stop at Ukraine, and they will endanger NATO allies, which could pull us into a conflict the direct conflict with Russia. That would be a disaster.”Jan. 9, 2023

