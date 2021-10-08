Sen. Hirono: With debt ceiling bill approved Democrats can focus on 'the things that can really make a difference to the American people'
03:00
Share this -
copied
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-HI, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the setbacks the Democrats are experiencing in their efforts to pass the $3.5 million reconciliation bill. “Now that we have this debt ceiling done, at least for two months, we can focus on the things that can really make a difference to the American people," says Hirono.Oct. 8, 2021