Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Hirono: With debt ceiling bill approved Democrats can focus on 'the things that can really make a difference to the American people'

03:00

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-HI, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the setbacks the Democrats are experiencing in their efforts to pass the $3.5 million reconciliation bill. “Now that we have this debt ceiling done, at least for two months, we can focus on the things that can really make a difference to the American people," says Hirono.Oct. 8, 2021

