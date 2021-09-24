Sen. Hirono: Republicans 'don't care about the danger' of a shutdown

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impasse between Democrats and Republicans on the debt ceiling as a critical funding deadline approaches, and potential areas for compromise on the reconciliation bill between moderate and progressive Democrats. "The Republicans take no responsibility and they don't care about the danger that a government shutdown will impose, and that we don't pay our debts as a country. But they are going to do it anyway," says Sen. Hirono. "Everyone in America should know that this is the posture of the Republicans."Sept. 24, 2021