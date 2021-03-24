Sen. Gillibrand: 'We have to work harder to find the bipartisan support that we need' on gun reform

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss legislation the Senate could take up on gun reforms, as well as her subcommittee hearing today about sexual assault in the military. “I think what's necessary is that we have universal background checks, we have an assault weapons ban and a ban on large magazines and have a federal anti-gun trafficking law. Those are three pieces of legislation that overall would be able to address this unbelievable scourge of gun death in this country,” Gillibrand says.