Sen. Gillibrand: Looking at 'taking all serious crimes' out of the military chain of command

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), member of the Armed Services Committee, joins Kasie Hunt as the Secretary of Defense, Gen. Lloyd Austin, signals in testimony on Capitol Hill that the military could move forward with a policy shift that would take sexual assault cases out of the hands of the chain of command. Sen. Gillibrand explains why she's advocating for legislation, with broad bipartisan support, that would go a step further and take "all serious crimes," including, but not limited to, cases of sexual assault, out of the chain of command as well.