Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell after Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights in their state, striking down a ballot referendum in a high-turnout primary. “This is the first time voters had a chance to be heard on what the Supreme Court did in Dobbs, and this was an overwhelming response that the American people believe that women deserve the right to privacy,” says Gillibrand. Aug. 3, 2022