    Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

    Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

  • Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

  • Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

  • Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

  • $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

  • Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

  • ‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

  • How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

  • In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams

  • Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

  • Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

  • 9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

  • Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

  • WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

  • After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

06:00

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell after Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights in their state, striking down a ballot referendum in a high-turnout primary. “This is the first time voters had a chance to be heard on what the Supreme Court did in Dobbs, and this was an overwhelming response that the American people believe that women deserve the right to privacy,” says Gillibrand. Aug. 3, 2022

    Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

    Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

  • Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

  • Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

  • Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

