Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who led efforts to create the AARO, the office tasked with getting Pentagon and intel efforts aligned on UAPs, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss efforts to track increased numbers of unidentified objects flying over the United States. “The concern is that China has been using technologies such as these balloons to spy on American bases. And so we don't know who's behind the most recent three that we have shot down, but we are tracking them all,” says Gillibrand. “But I can tell you the importance of the work we've been doing over the two years has put us in a position where we can actually track these kinds of unidentified aerial phenomenon.”Feb. 13, 2023