  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

    Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

    Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

  • Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

  • Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

  • Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

  • Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

Senate Democratic Campaign Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell following Senator Rafael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff. Peters promises more oversight with the working Democratic majority and previews findings of their investigation into the U.S. government’s failures handling the Covid-19 pandemic.Dec. 7, 2022

