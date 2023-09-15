Sen. Gary Peters: ‘A lot is at stake’ for ‘middle class workers’ across the U.S. with the UAW strike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
13,000 members of the United Auto Workers voted to authorize a historic strike after contract negotiations broke down before the deadline. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), who joined the picket line in solidarity at the Ford plant in Wayne, MI in the early hours of the strike, speaks with Andrea Mitchell about what the strike means for his constituents. “They're saying, ‘We want to be treated fairly. We were there when the company needed us. We're there now every day. The success of the company is a result of the hard work that we're putting forward, and we should be fairly compensated,’” Peters says. “No one wants to have a long strike. But a lot is at stake right now. And I think it's at stake not just for the UAW, but also for workers across this country who have also been squeezed, particularly middle class workers who continue to get squeezed while they see folks at the very top reaping huge financial rewards.”Sept. 15, 2023

