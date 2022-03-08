Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can ‘move,’ ’store,’ and ‘hide’ a lot of money ‘through crypto’
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joins Andrea Mitchell to explain Russia's ability to use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions, and the bill she is crafting to regulate this. “We're going after two things: trying to squeeze the Russian economy and also trying to squeeze those oligarchs, right? The problem is, we're doing that only through the formal banking system,” says Senator Warren. “Those oligarchs can move a lot of money or store a lot of money or hide a lot of money through crypto.”March 8, 2022
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can 'move,' 'store,' and 'hide' a lot of money 'through crypto'
