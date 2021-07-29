Sen. Duckworth: ‘We certainly cannot leave the interpreters behind’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), an Iraq War Veteran and co-sponsor of a bill to help streamline the Special Immigrant Visa process as the first round of Afghan interpreters arrive today in Fort Lee, a US army base in Virginia. Referring to Afghani translators who helped US military in combat, Sen. Duckworth says, “These are folks who have given more for America and in many cases bled for America even before they became American citizens” which is why she argues we must help them move away from the Taliban, who are advancing in Afghanistan. July 29, 2021