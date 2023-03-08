Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell after speaking to the CEO of Walgreens following the drugstore giant’s announcement that it will not dispense medication abortion pills in 20 states, even in those where abortion is legal, and even though the FDA has long approved their sales. “I think the position of Walgreens is not clear at all. And I think it raises serious questions as to whether they should have taken this preemptive action or waited until this matter works its way through our courts.” He adds, “This is what you get when you decide that you're gonna let every state legislature establish the law when it comes to something as basic as freedom.”March 8, 2023