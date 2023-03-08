IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

    Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

    Tom Costello: We need to address air safety concerns as a country ‘or something bad could happen’

  • Marc Morial: ‘We have to make the continuing moral case’ for ‘democracy and voting rights’

  • Jeremy Bash: Lethal aid from China could thaw 'frozen conflict' in Ukraine, giving edge to Russia

  • Federal Reserve could speed up interest rate increases

  • Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

  • Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

  • Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

  • Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

  • Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

  • Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

  • Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

  • Donell Harvin: Concerned Tucker Carlson intends to use Jan. 6 tapes to 'radicalize more people'

  • Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

  • Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell after speaking to the CEO of Walgreens following the drugstore giant’s announcement that it will not dispense medication abortion pills in 20 states, even in those where abortion is legal, and even though the FDA has long approved their sales. “I think the position of Walgreens is not clear at all. And I think it raises serious questions as to whether they should have taken this preemptive action or waited until this matter works its way through our courts.” He adds, “This is what you get when you decide that you're gonna let every state legislature establish the law when it comes to something as basic as freedom.”March 8, 2023

