Sen. Coons: ‘We will take up and pass’ the spending bill in the Senate

As Congress prepares to go on a two week recess, the House has passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government for the next six months, averting a potential shutdown. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in as the bill is set to give Israel nearly $4 billion in military aid.March 22, 2024