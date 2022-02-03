Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII
04:32
Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Russian “dagger poised at the very throat of Ukraine,” as U.S. and NATO allies continue to seek a diplomatic path to de-escalation with Russia. Putin “could launch a massive ground invasion of Ukraine, the largest military action in Europe since the Second World War, at almost any moment,” says Coons.Feb. 3, 2022
