Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the political implications of the deadly blast in Poland that NATO reports did not come from Russia, but from a Ukrainian missile defense system. “We can't lose sight of the fact that it's Russian aggression that is causing this whole problem, this whole challenge that is directly or indirectly the cause of two Polish citizens being killed,” says Coons. “I am so hopeful, Andrea, that in the next few weeks here in this lame duck session, Congress will again support President Biden's initiative and authorize an appropriation of additional funding for Ukraine's fight.”Nov. 16, 2022