Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

Senator Chris Coons (D-CT) joins Garrett Haake after finishing a series of meeting at NATO to discuss the effectiveness of the alliance’s support for Ukraine, as it's come under criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. Senator Coons finds that criticism “puzzling,” citing the support the U.S. and other NATO allies have provided to Ukraine through training and military aid, like howitzer and the delivery of other advanced weapons that he says “has helped facilitate their success in pushing back against Putin's renewed aggression in the east, in the Donbas.”May 20, 2022