Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that Warsaw negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza

Officials from Israel, Qatar, and the U.S. have been negotiating a ceasefire agreement to get more hostages out of Gaza and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the negotiations. “I am prayerfully, hopefully awaiting positive movement on, in Warsaw, ongoing negotiations about a renewed humanitarian ceasefire in the war in Gaza, a pause that would allow for the release of dozens of hostages, including Americans, and for more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza,” Coons says. “I'm hopeful that all these different forces in combination will bring a renewed ceasefire and the release of more hostages and the opportunity for another round of negotiations about the path forward for Israel and for the Palestinian people.”Dec. 20, 2023