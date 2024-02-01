IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

    05:16

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    04:07

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    06:35

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48

  • Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

    04:49

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

06:55

President Biden has made it clear that the U.S. will strike back after the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed three service members. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what that military response might look like, as well the battle for foreign aid on Capitol Hill. “I do think forceful strikes against a series of targets throughout the region that are Iranian proxies will degrade their capabilities, and that frankly will take the lives of those who are attacking shipping, attacking American troops and attacking Israel,” Coons says. “I think that's the sort of course we're likely to see.”Feb. 1, 2024

  • Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

    05:16

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    04:07

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    06:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All