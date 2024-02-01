Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

President Biden has made it clear that the U.S. will strike back after the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed three service members. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what that military response might look like, as well the battle for foreign aid on Capitol Hill. “I do think forceful strikes against a series of targets throughout the region that are Iranian proxies will degrade their capabilities, and that frankly will take the lives of those who are attacking shipping, attacking American troops and attacking Israel,” Coons says. “I think that's the sort of course we're likely to see.”Feb. 1, 2024