Sen. Coons: Bipartisan infrastructure package is the ‘single greatest investment in infrastructure in the history of our country’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the bipartisan $1.2 trillion traditional hard infrastructure plan and the Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion proposal. Sen. Coons, a member of the bipartisan Senate group negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure package, calls the plan the "single greatest investment in infrastructure in the history of our country," and says he is optimistic that the broader Democrat plan will have full-caucus support. He also touches on reporting that General Milley was concerned former President Trump may attempt a coup after losing the 2020 election, calling it a “chilling allegation”.