Sen. Coons: Biden will negotiate on debt ceiling ‘but not at the point of a gun’

Co-chairman of the Biden 2024 Campaign Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to examine how the debt ceiling fight could affect President Biden’s reelection campaign as voters blame his leadership if there is financial calamity. says Coons. “Going over the cliff, defaulting, would be disastrous. It would throw the United States into recession. It would throw hundreds of 1000s of people out of work, it would raise the prices that we all pay, whether at the pump or on our mortgages or on our credit cards. Default is something we have to avoid,” says Coons. “President Biden can, should, and will negotiate about our future budget and appropriations, but not at the point of a gun, where Speaker McCarthy says we will default if you don't embrace these deep, unacceptable cuts.”April 25, 2023