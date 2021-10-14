Sen. Collins: 'Secretary Blinken was very slow to meet with' Havana syndrome victims

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), two of the Senate leaders behind the HAVANA Act, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of that bill and the differences in support from the State Department compared to the CIA. "I give a lot of credit to the new Director of the CIA, Bill Burns for taking seriously the illnesses and complaints," says Sen. Collins. "Unfortunately, the State Department has really lagged the CIA. Secretary Blinken was very slow to meet with the victims in contrast to Director Burns."Oct. 14, 2021