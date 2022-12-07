IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

    02:36

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

    08:44

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

    07:07

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

    05:22

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

    07:40

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    02:39

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

    06:14

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

    05:16

  • Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

    06:44

  • Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

    05:05

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

    10:41

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

    06:58

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

    10:45

  • Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

    03:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

    05:19

  • Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

    04:58

  • Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36

  • Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

06:57

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final version of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization, which rescinds the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for the military. “The damage here is not just to the health and the safety of the military. It's to the public writ large, because as this attack on vaccinations continues to build legitimacy, finds its way into major public policy acts, then it's going to be harder to hold together all of the other vaccination requirements we have in this country,” says Murphy. “I’m very worried about this broadside attack on vaccines in public policy. It’s not just about the military. It's ultimately about our kids, and this could get worse for our kids very very quickly.”Dec. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

    02:36

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

    08:44

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

    07:07

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

    05:22

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All