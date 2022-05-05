IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

06:57

Foreign Relations Committee member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the future of U.S. support for Ukraine if the war continues for an extended period of time, expressing concern for the politicization and prioritization of U.S. aid. “At some point Donald Trump is going to be a presidential candidate again,” says Murphy. “And he has been willing in the past to play politics with aid to Ukraine.” Murphy hopes that “Ukraine stays on the front pages” because Congress “sometimes loses interest in crises when the news media moves on to something else.”May 5, 2022

