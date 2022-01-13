Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

Ahead of his upcoming trip to Ukraine, Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ted Cruz’s bill that would impose sanctions over a Russian gas pipeline. “This piece of legislation isn't going to stop Nord Stream 2, it isn't going to prevent a Russian incursion into Ukraine,” says Senator Murphy. “In fact, it makes all those things more likely, because it will splinter the United States from Germany, because the bill sanctions Germany, not Russia.”Jan. 13, 2022