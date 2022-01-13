IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

  • Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

    05:39

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

    04:38

  • Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

    09:44

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

    08:17

  • Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report

    07:34

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’

    05:40

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’

    05:14

  • Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’

    10:35

  • Rep. Raskin: Recovering from Jan. 6 hinges on acknowledging ‘the truth of it’

    06:23

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence

    09:30

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

06:04

Ahead of his upcoming trip to Ukraine, Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ted Cruz’s bill that would impose sanctions over a Russian gas pipeline. “This piece of legislation isn't going to stop Nord Stream 2, it isn't going to prevent a Russian incursion into Ukraine,” says Senator Murphy. “In fact, it makes all those things more likely, because it will splinter the United States from Germany, because the bill sanctions Germany, not Russia.”Jan. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33

  • Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All