Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the prospects for gun safety legislation after Senate Majority Leader Schumer gave him 10 days to see if a bipartisan bill is possible. Explaining what a bipartisan bill might look like, he says “It won't be universal background checks. It likely won't be a ban on assault weapons. But, you know, maybe it's an expansion of background checks, maybe it's red flag laws, maybe it's adjusting the age that you can purchase weapons. Whatever it is, if it saves lives, it's good enough for me.” Though, Murphy says he’s “sober-minded” about the prospects of getting anything passed.May 26, 2022