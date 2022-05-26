IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

    05:15

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24

  • David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46

  • Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

    06:39

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

    04:40

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

    06:41

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

    05:55

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

    01:36

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

    02:49

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

    05:07

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

    02:29

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

08:12

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the prospects for gun safety legislation after Senate Majority Leader Schumer gave him 10 days to see if a bipartisan bill is possible. Explaining what a bipartisan bill might look like, he says “It won't be universal background checks. It likely won't be a ban on assault weapons. But, you know, maybe it's an expansion of background checks, maybe it's red flag laws, maybe it's adjusting the age that you can purchase weapons. Whatever it is, if it saves lives, it's good enough for me.” Though, Murphy says he’s “sober-minded” about the prospects of getting anything passed.May 26, 2022

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’

    05:15

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24

  • David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All