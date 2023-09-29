Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the longest serving female senator and a chief proponent of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban, has died at the age of 90. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who worked closely with Feinstein on gun control legislation, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his memories of his colleague. “I think it's really important to remember that it was Dianne Feinstein, really almost singularly, that kept alive the anti-gun violence movement,” Murphy says. “If you look at her legacy, going back to those first early successes on gun violence, they come through Dianne's ability to reach out across the aisle.”Sept. 29, 2023