  ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

    Sen. Chris Murphy open to messaging votes to show where all senators stand on gun reform

    Shaq Brewster: DOJ Minneapolis police probe findings 'validates' claims of racial bias in policing

  Joyce Vance: SCOTUS case was 'lurking in the background' of Smith deciding where to indict Trump

  Peter Alexander: President Biden cracking down on hidden 'junk fees' 

  CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

  Asa Hutchinson: 'Simply wrong' for Republican presidential candidates to be 'discussing a pardon'

  Rep. Sherrill: GOP knows pistol braces are 'killing our children,' but voted to repeal regulation

  Fmr. CIA Counsel: Comparing Trump's handling of classified docs to Hillary Clinton's is 'nuts'

  Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges 'prosecutorial misconduct' in documents case

  Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: 'He certainly never lied to me.'

  Neal Katyal: 'American people deserve' to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

  Michael Beschloss points out 'astounding' lack of transparency about Trump's court appearance

  Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

  Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, 'exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

  Cevallos: Corcoran's records of past legal work for Trump 'unbelievably harmful' to Trump defense

  Bolton: 'We've got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake'

  Rep. Spanberger: Docs found 'strewn' at Mar-a-Lago posed 'extraordinary' risk to national security

  Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes 'meet the standard for recusal'

  Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Today marks one year since the first major gun safety bill—the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—passed in Congress. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) led negotiations on the bill and joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the epidemic of gun violence in Connecticut, where President Biden joined him at the National Safer Communities Summit earlier today. Asked if he will be able to gain unanimous support from Democrats on passing universal background checks, Murphy says, “I think not only will we get all the Democrats to support expanded background checks, but we will also get some Republicans as well. I think there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate who don't want to vote on background checks, especially because they know how popular it is.” Murphy adds, “Frankly, there's some Republicans who probably don't want to vote on assault weapons, as well, because that now enjoys 65% popularity in the American public. So let's focus on trying to get a bipartisan agreement. If we can't, then let's show folks where people stand."June 16, 2023

