Sen. Chris Murphy open to messaging votes to show where all senators stand on gun reform

Today marks one year since the first major gun safety bill—the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—passed in Congress. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) led negotiations on the bill and joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the epidemic of gun violence in Connecticut, where President Biden joined him at the National Safer Communities Summit earlier today. Asked if he will be able to gain unanimous support from Democrats on passing universal background checks, Murphy says, “I think not only will we get all the Democrats to support expanded background checks, but we will also get some Republicans as well. I think there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate who don't want to vote on background checks, especially because they know how popular it is.” Murphy adds, “Frankly, there's some Republicans who probably don't want to vote on assault weapons, as well, because that now enjoys 65% popularity in the American public. So let's focus on trying to get a bipartisan agreement. If we can't, then let's show folks where people stand."June 16, 2023