Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’
Foreign Relations Committee member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the new wave of sanctions being imposed against Russia. Senator Murphy says “not all of the loopholes, but some big ones” have been addressed with this round of sanctions. “There are two banks here, SpareBank and Altabank, that we had not been able to convince Europe in the previous round of sanctions to apply full blocking sanctions. We've done that today.” April 6, 2022
