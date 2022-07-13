Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Jaw dropping' Uvalde surveillance video disproves 'good guys with guns' myth

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to leaked surveillance footage showing law enforcement’s delay in confronting the 18 year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It's hard to watch but it is proof that this myth perpetuated in the country for 30 years, that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is good guys with a gun, was a gun industry fiction created to sell more weapons,” says Murphy. “If one teenager with a high powered weapon is so scary as to prevent all of those highly trained adults from going in and saving lives, maybe we should try to stop those teenagers from having those kinds of guns in the first place, because clearly, we can never have enough good guys with guns.”July 13, 2022