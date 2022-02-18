IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts 'makes it harder' for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade'

    State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is 'pretext' Blinken warned of

  How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence

  Erin Jackson's advice to young athletes of color: 'Don't be afraid'

  Adm. Mike Rogers: 'Cyber will play a significant role' as the crisis in Ukraine plays out

  Minister of State for Europe James Cleverly: Russian claims of de-escalation 'are just not credible'

  Shaun White's 'final goodbye' to snowboarding 'was just incredible'

  Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

  Leon Panetta: 'One bad decision and war could break out' in Ukraine

  Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin's next moves

  'The American Diplomat': New film profiles pioneering Black Ambassadors

  Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: 'We just haven't been able to finalize on some key issues.'

  Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use 'executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

  Sen. Warner: U.S. needs 'to be on guard' against possible Russian cyberattacks

  Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his 'options for major military action' every day

  Energy 'off the charts' in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56

  David Wasserman anticipates 'a great purge of Trump dissenters' in upcoming Republican primaries

  Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield 'millions' of Ukrainian refugees, 'a humanitarian crisis'

  Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'was a calamity that never had to happen'

  Deputy Secy. of State: Russia invasion would signal that 'autocrats can act with impunity'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell from Munich to discuss the violence in eastern Ukraine being viewed by the West as a false flag operation in advance of a Russian invasion. “I think it’s been very smart by the Biden administration to make clear from the beginning that the Russians were going to create this pretext,” says Murphy. “I think you're going to see over the next 24 hours some of these pretexts, some of these excuses for Russian invasion. And as long as the West calls them out for what they are, it makes it harder for Putin then to use those as excuses to invade.”Feb. 18, 2022

Play All