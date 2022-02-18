Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’
Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell from Munich to discuss the violence in eastern Ukraine being viewed by the West as a false flag operation in advance of a Russian invasion. “I think it’s been very smart by the Biden administration to make clear from the beginning that the Russians were going to create this pretext,” says Murphy. “I think you're going to see over the next 24 hours some of these pretexts, some of these excuses for Russian invasion. And as long as the West calls them out for what they are, it makes it harder for Putin then to use those as excuses to invade.”Feb. 18, 2022
Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts 'makes it harder' for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade'
