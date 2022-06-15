IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’

    05:15

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

    05:32

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

    07:45

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

    03:28

  • Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

    07:15

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

    07:30

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

    01:42

  • Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

    07:41

  • Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’

    05:01

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’

    05:19

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

    05:01

  • Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

    06:06

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

    05:37

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

    08:41

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

    05:15

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

    04:02

  • Gene Sperling: ‘Labor force participation’ for ages 25-54 ‘now higher than it was for the average of 2019’

    05:25

  • Leon Panetta: ‘It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide’ HIMARS to Ukraine

    07:59

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    02:28

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

06:54

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell after Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell expressed support for the framework of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation to explain how the bill will impact gun violence in America. “It's not everything we need to do, but we shouldn't just write this off as a step to the next bill. That may be true, but it is also true that this bill in and of itself is going to prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country.”June 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’

    05:15

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

    05:32

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

    07:45

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

    03:28

  • Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

    07:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All