Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell after Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell expressed support for the framework of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation to explain how the bill will impact gun violence in America. “It's not everything we need to do, but we shouldn't just write this off as a step to the next bill. That may be true, but it is also true that this bill in and of itself is going to prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country.”June 15, 2022