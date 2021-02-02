Senator Chris Coons (D-De.) joins Andrea Mitchell Reports and reacts to news about Alexei Navalny’s conviction in Russia saying, “I think we should be using every tool in our tool kit to put increased pressure on Vladimir Putin for the actions that he and his government have taken against Navalny.” The senator also addressed the lack of an organizing resolution, saying it "has to be resolved today or tomorrow" after outgoing Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham held up a confirmation vote on Merrick Garland as Attorney General.