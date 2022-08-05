Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), a member of the Senate Health, Finance and Intelligence Committees joins Andrea Mitchell, touting some of the major components of the Senate reconciliation bill that recently gained the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and will be put up for a vote in a Senate 'vote-a-rama.’ “We have an opportunity in one bill to be able to make such progress on climate change by way of a significant investment of almost $370 billion to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030,” says Sen. Casey. “The other provision, of course, which I think a lot of Americans maybe know more about, is a prescription drug provision, which will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for millions of seniors.”Aug. 5, 2022