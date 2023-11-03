IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

  • Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    06:03

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

    05:27

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25

  • Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

    04:08

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

    09:15

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

    06:28

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

    03:25

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    02:55

  • Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

    09:44

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

    07:13

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

05:28

The House approved $14.3 billion in aid to Israel in a stand-alone bill, setting up a fight with Senate Democrats over the inclusion of Ukraine aid, and money for the border. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joins Ryan Nobles to share his thoughts on the House bill. “I still believe that we're going to put Ukraine and Israel together,” Cardin tells Ryan. “I think Senator McConnell has made it clear that we also have to deal with Ukraine. There's an urgent need to deal with both Ukraine and Israel, and we're gonna keep that together.” He adds, “we have to help the Ukrainians, the frontline defense of democracy. It's in our interest to make sure Russia does not win that war and then expand into other countries in Europe. So we are committed to helping Israel, we're committed to helping Ukraine.”Nov. 3, 2023

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All