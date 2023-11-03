Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas03:37
Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill05:28
Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not06:27
Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill03:45
Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’08:08
Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’02:26
Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’08:07
Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released06:03
GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election05:27
‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’06:25
Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’04:08
Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’09:15
Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza06:28
ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’03:25
Israeli hostage freed during ground operation02:55
Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’09:44
Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza05:42
‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’04:48
Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’04:26
Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’07:13
