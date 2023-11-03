Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

The House approved $14.3 billion in aid to Israel in a stand-alone bill, setting up a fight with Senate Democrats over the inclusion of Ukraine aid, and money for the border. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joins Ryan Nobles to share his thoughts on the House bill. “I still believe that we're going to put Ukraine and Israel together,” Cardin tells Ryan. “I think Senator McConnell has made it clear that we also have to deal with Ukraine. There's an urgent need to deal with both Ukraine and Israel, and we're gonna keep that together.” He adds, “we have to help the Ukrainians, the frontline defense of democracy. It's in our interest to make sure Russia does not win that war and then expand into other countries in Europe. So we are committed to helping Israel, we're committed to helping Ukraine.”Nov. 3, 2023