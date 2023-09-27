Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine have been arraigned in New York City on federal charges for allegedly taking bribes from multiple businessmen in exchange for action on policy. Tom Winter and Catherine Christian join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the proceedings. “They have separate counsel. They're represented by different law firms and different counsel,” Tom tells Andrea. Breaking it down, Catherine adds, “So when you have one attorney representing two people, all the communications of that attorney have to be shared by those two clients. If they have their own separate attorneys, whatever the senator says to his attorney, that attorney will not and cannot tell his wife, and vice versa.”Sept. 27, 2023