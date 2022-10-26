Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

Andrea Mitchell talks to top Fetterman surrogate Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. (D) on the candidate’s performance in last night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate against Republican Mehmet Oz. “A lot of people are worried about how they're going to make ends meet the next couple of years. They're worried about retirement, security, and health care. They're worried about what Republicans want to do on abortion. They're worried about their families. And I think they saw last night in John Fetterman a candidate who understands those struggles,” says Casey. On Fetterman’s health, Casey notes: “John is prepared, right now, to be an effective senator. And I think with even more months of recovery, he's going to be back to where he was. But I think he did really well.”Oct. 26, 2022