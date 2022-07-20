IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Blumenthal: To help Ukraine, U.S. needs to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

04:42

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joins Chris Jansing following a speech to Congress by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska to share some of the main takeaways from his recent trip to Ukraine where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The people of Ukraine are in no mood to give up territory. They are fiercely dedicated to the defense of their country as they have been from the very start. And the eloquent really emotional appeal to our hearts made by the First Lady of Ukraine is exactly the message that I heard from President Zelensky, the need for air defense to stop that Reign of Terror from the skies,” says Blumenthal. “What we need to do, the Senate, the United States, hopefully within days, is to pass a resolution that designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”July 20, 2022

