Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach03:13
- Now Playing
Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles ‘trickle down economics’ which have ‘plagued this nation’05:02
- UP NEXT
Whelan detained ‘8 hours’ from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother10:52
WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘Hopeful’ Griner will be detained in Moscow ‘where her team can get to her’04:06
Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death02:32
Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs06:00
Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'07:26
Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY04:02
Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri04:42
Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’06:20
Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill08:46
$1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway03:35
Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’06:19
‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'09:00
How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race02:27
First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’07:05
Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’07:47
In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams08:17
Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years09:30
Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill04:26
Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach03:13
- Now Playing
Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles ‘trickle down economics’ which have ‘plagued this nation’05:02
- UP NEXT
Whelan detained ‘8 hours’ from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother10:52
WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘Hopeful’ Griner will be detained in Moscow ‘where her team can get to her’04:06
Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death02:32
Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs06:00
Play All