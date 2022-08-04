IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles ‘trickle down economics’ which have ‘plagued this nation’

05:02

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to share why he supports Senate Democrats’ reconciliation bill and his hopes that the bill will garner support from Senator Kyrsten Sinema to pass. “With the reconciliation package and the climate provisions, I really think this is a moment where we are turning the page, I hope, on the trickle down economics that has plagued this nation, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” says Bennet. “I think that what we've been doing the last few days it's really been an amazing moment. And we've got to get this over the finish line.”Aug. 4, 2022

