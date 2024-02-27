Sen. Bennet: Putin ‘winning’ the ‘battle here of divided and dysfunctional politics in America’

A partial government shutdown is looming unless lawmakers can hammer out the details of a spending agreement, while critical military aid for Ukraine remains in limbo. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the path to passing aid to Ukraine. “Putin believes that democracy is on the line here and he's winning. Xi Jinping recognizes democracy is on the line here and they are winning. Like it or not, this is literally the one place in the world that can show them that they're wrong, and Zelenskyy has earned it,” Bennet says. On Putin, Bennet adds, “We're so divided in our politics that even though he can't win the battle in Ukraine and I don't believe he can, he can win the battle here of our divided and dysfunctional politics in America.”Feb. 27, 2024