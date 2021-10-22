Sen. Bennet: ‘Climate change is a national security threat’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the struggles in the Senate to make any progress on passing a bill, and the scale back on climate change initiatives in the Social Spending Bill. “Right now the problem with the Senate is nothing gets done and then the American people can’t hold anybody accountable for the fact that nothing's gotten done because the rules are so convoluted,” says Bennet. On climate change initiatives Senator Bennet says, “Climate change is a national security threat, it’s a global security threat.” “The world has to act and the world cannot act without the leadership in the United States of America.”Oct. 22, 2021