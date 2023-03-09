IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden unveils budget plan that OMB Director calls ‘beginning of a dialogue’ with GOP

    Sen. Baldwin: Bill codifying abortion rights would restore freedoms 'stripped away' by Supreme Court

    NTSB Chair Homendy: Going to do an ‘overall review' of Norfolk Southern safety, culture & practices

  • DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: China advances ‘key goal’ using TikTok to collect info on America and Americans

  • Sen. Dick Durbin: Walgreens’ position ‘not clear at all,' reflects consequences of Dobbs decision

  • Tom Costello: We need to address air safety concerns as a country ‘or something bad could happen’

  • Marc Morial: ‘We have to make the continuing moral case’ for ‘democracy and voting rights’

  • Jeremy Bash: Lethal aid from China could thaw 'frozen conflict' in Ukraine, giving edge to Russia

  • Federal Reserve could speed up interest rate increases

  • Victor Cha: South Korea-Japan agreement gets key allies back ‘in the game’ with U.S.

  • Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

  • Andrew Weissman: Trump may be ‘very right’ that possibly getting indicted would help in 2024

  • Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

  • Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

  • Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

  • Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Baldwin: Bill codifying abortion rights would restore freedoms 'stripped away' by Supreme Court

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her bill backed by 47 senators to codify abortion rights into federal law after the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Baldwin called the Women’s Health Protection Act “a basic effort to restore the rights and freedoms that were stripped away from Americans last summer, and it has real time devastating effects in a state like my own Wisconsin and the 13 other states that have near total bans on abortion access.”March 9, 2023

    08:41
    04:15
    06:42

    04:55

    08:49

    06:12

