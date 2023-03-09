Sen. Baldwin: Bill codifying abortion rights would restore freedoms 'stripped away' by Supreme Court

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her bill backed by 47 senators to codify abortion rights into federal law after the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Baldwin called the Women’s Health Protection Act “a basic effort to restore the rights and freedoms that were stripped away from Americans last summer, and it has real time devastating effects in a state like my own Wisconsin and the 13 other states that have near total bans on abortion access.”March 9, 2023